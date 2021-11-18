UrduPoint.com

393 Developments Schemes Approved For South Punjab: Secretary Housing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:52 PM

393 developments schemes approved for South Punjab: Secretary Housing

Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department has decided to start 393 new development schemes with funds of Rs 7.3 billion in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department has decided to start 393 new development schemes with funds of Rs 7.3 billion in South Punjab.

This was informed by Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood while holding a meeting with officers of different departments here on Thursday.

He said that the projects of Public Health Engineering (PHE), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), sewerage and others would be included in the new schemes. He said that arrangements have been finalized to complete all ongoing development projects of the fiscal year 2021-22 within the given time.

He said that various mega development projects were underway in South Punjab for public facilitation.

He said that officers of all concerned departments have been directed to complete development projects in time and use of quality material must be ensured.

He asked officers to submit comprehensive report on of ongoing development projects twice in a month. He said that he himself was monitoring the development projects and warned officers of strict action over negligence.

The secretary housing added that projects of clean drinking water would be completed at the earliest adding that government was committed to bring revolutionary changes in South Punjab.

