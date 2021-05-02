39312 challans issued to traffic violators during April

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 39,312 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine of over Rs 11.5 million during the last month of April.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said the department was not only ensuring implementation of lockdown but also issuing challans to road users over rules violations.

He said that comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai.

He informed the CTP was utilising all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city, adding that not only fine was being imposed on violators but FIRs were also being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

Adnan said the CTP have challaned 26,987 motorcycles, 394 auto-Rickshaws, 1519 buses, 3113 cars and other vehicles during the above mentioned period.

The CTP have also impounded 555 vehicles, registered FIRs against 15 violators and arrested 15 drivers.

The CTP have also cancelled route permit of a passenger vehicles over traffic violations and issued warnings to many others.

He said that as per directives of CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai, coronavirus SOPs were strictly being followed by the CTP officials while different sessions were also being organized by the department to create awareness among masses about preventive measures against the deadly virus.

