UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,933 MW To Be Added To National Grid System By June 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:04 AM

3,933 MW to be added to national grid system by June 2021

An addition of 3,933 MW is planned to increase electricity by June 2021 as per Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2047 envisaged by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):An addition of 3,933 MW is planned to increase electricity by June 2021 as per Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2047 envisaged by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Power Division.

According to Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21, the NTDC transmission system will be strengthened by adding 4,445 MVA through construction of Matiari-Lahore +660 kV HVDC Transmission Line of total length 880 km (4,000 MW) during 2020-21 for evacuation of additional power generation.

Further, 94km Transmission Line will be added on 500 kV. New Projects for Electricity and Gas Supply to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) (Dhabeji, Rashakai and Hattar). Furthermore, under the public private partnership joint venture project between Government of Sindh and Engro Group, the SECMC/Engro Power achieved the target of 660 MW by June 2019 with open-pit coal mine in Tharparkar district.

However, the challenges confronting by the Energy sector are multi-dimensional in nature that included, high cost power generation, higher transmission and distribution losses, gas demand and supply gap and poor revenue collection.

These factors consequently give rise to higher tariffs resulting in higher subsidies and circular debt, particularly in Power sector.

The overall energy supply situation in the country has been improved through addition of 1,441 MW generation capacity in the national grid by June, 2020.

However, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, as per NTDC (NPCC) statistics, energy consumption in March 2020 declined (Electricity by 4,000 MW, and petroleum products by 30 percent to 35 percent) mainly due to commercialand Industrial shutdown.

Related Topics

Sindh Electricity Poor Company Tharparkar March June Gas 2019 2020 Engro Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.