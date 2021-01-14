394 brick kilns shifted to zigzag technology in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 394 brick kilns have been shifted to zigzag technology due to efforts of the environment department in the district.

Assistant Director Environment Numan Younas while talking to APP here on Thursday said the department had sealed 115 brick kilns running on old technology and got registered cases against 25 owners.

He said 394 brick kilns out of 503 were converted to zigzag technology and warned owners to adopt environment-friendly technology, otherwise, action would be taken against violators.