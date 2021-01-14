UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

394 Brick Kilns Shifted To Zigzag Technology In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

394 brick kilns shifted to zigzag technology in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 394 brick kilns have been shifted to zigzag technology due to efforts of the environment department in the district.

Assistant Director Environment Numan Younas while talking to APP here on Thursday said the department had sealed 115 brick kilns running on old technology and got registered cases against 25 owners.

He said 394 brick kilns out of 503 were converted to zigzag technology and warned owners to adopt environment-friendly technology, otherwise, action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Technology Numan

Recent Stories

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

17 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

4 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

4 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

4 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

4 minutes ago

FPCCI, KP Investment Board to jointly promote indu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.