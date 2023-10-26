Open Menu

394 Power Thieves Arrested, Fined Over Rs 18m

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that concerned officers and staff must work efficiently in the field to prevent electricity theft. In this regard, the members of the District Enforcement Committee should also play their part. He gave these instructions while chairing the meeting of the District Enforcement Committee regarding the prevention of electricity theft in the committee room of his office here Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Executive Engineer MEPCO Abdul Aziz, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan were present at the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the MEPCO has established committees at the tehsil level to stop electricity theft.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that with the help of the public and MEPCO officers, the district enforcement committee should take legal action related to the cases of electricity theft. If electricity theft is proven, FIRs should be registered against culprits.

The meeting was informed that from September 7 to October 25, MEPCO apprehended power theft of more than 760,000 units of electricity during the operation. As many as 551 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves. As many as 394 persons were arrested and a fine of more than Rs 18.2 million was received.

