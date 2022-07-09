UrduPoint.com

394 Vehicles Fined For Overcharging, Over Loading

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway police Khanewal Sector imposed fine over different vehicles for overcharging and over loading during a special campaign launched on Saturday.

As per directives of the Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, the Khanewal sector launched a special camping against the vehicles involved in overcharging and overloading.

The team checked various vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 220,000 on 216 vehicles for overloading.

The motorcycle police also refunded Rs 33,800 from 178 vehicles and returned to passengers who paid extra fare to transporters.

The motorway police urged masses to call helpline 130 in of any problem or inconvenience during travelling.

