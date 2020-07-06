UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3942 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:31 PM

3942 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

More than 3942 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 244 were died in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 3942 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 244 were died in the district. According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab,15352 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 5365 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 3942 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 313 people were awaited while 9955 were tested negative. "Presently 366 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 180 belonged to Rawal Town,62 Potahar town,59 Rawalpindi cantt,16 Gujar khan,25 Taxila,11 Khutta,9 Kalar Syeda and 4 Murree,"he said.

The DPR said that 813 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 244 were died in the district.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Died Rawalpindi Taxila

Recent Stories

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

6 minutes ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

6 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

41 minutes ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.