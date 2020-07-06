3942 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

More than 3942 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 244 were died in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 3942 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 244 were died in the district. According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab,15352 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 5365 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 3942 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 313 people were awaited while 9955 were tested negative. "Presently 366 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 180 belonged to Rawal Town,62 Potahar town,59 Rawalpindi cantt,16 Gujar khan,25 Taxila,11 Khutta,9 Kalar Syeda and 4 Murree,"he said.

The DPR said that 813 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 244 were died in the district.