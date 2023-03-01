3942 emergency victims responded timely in February

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The District Emergency Officer, Engineer Kamran Rasheed Wednesday reviewed the performance of all the stations during the last month of February with the aim of improving the delivery service.

He said that delivery of emergency services of the same quality would be continued without any discrimination.

Media Coordinator Rescue Rawalpindi released the data and said that Rescue 1122 received 4349 emergency calls in the last month and 3942 emergency victims were responded timely.

Some 1214 of these emergency calls were related to road traffic accidents.

Similarly, 115 minor fire incidents and 482 special rescue operations were conducted whereas 05 incident of gas explosions and 02 building collapse incidents were reported, 2378 medical emergencies and 153 crime incidents were included in the report.

He further said that most of the traffic accidents due to rash driving and one wheeling on motorcycles were reported.

So there is a strong appeal to motorcyclists to ensure the use of rear view mirror, indicator, left lane and use helmet for their own safety. Drivers of vehicles should never use mobile phones while driving, he added.