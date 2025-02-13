394th annual urs of Hazrat Ishan starts

Secretary of Auqaf laid a wreath at mazar of the Sufi saint Hazrat Ishan Sahib in Begumpura, here on Thursday, and offered special prayers for development, progress and stability of the country

The Auqaf officials and a large number of pilgrims attended the urs celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tahir Raza Bokhary said that it was necessary to popularise the style of invitation of Sufis to eliminate extremism and violence. It is indispensable to get enlightenment from the system of thought and practice of Sufis to form a prosperous society, he added

He said that Sufis served humanity by transcending the divisions of religion, sect, color and race.