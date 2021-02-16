39.5 kanal land recovered from illegal possession in Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies continued for the second week today.

The land comprising a total area of 39.5 kanal was recovered in Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali tehils today.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Kamran Ashraf in which he recovered 34 kanal land which has an estimated value of Rs 14.9 million.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Kamran Bukhari recovered 5.5 kanal land with an estimated value of Rs 11 million.

Deputy Commissioner vowed to continue the crackdown in the district to recover illegally occupied land.