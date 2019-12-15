UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39.5 Mln Children To Be Vaccinated Under Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :A five-day national anti-polio immunization drive will start from Monday to vaccinate 39.5 million children up to five year of age to protect them from this crippling disease.

According to Coordinator National Emergency Operations Centre, Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, over 260,000 frontline polio workers would go door-to-door to ensure all children under the age of five receive the polio vaccine.

He said all arrangements had been completed so that all children could be immunized across the country and stakeholders had been fully engaged to ensure that the campaign was successful.

"It is possible for Pakistan to eradicate polio with the support of the community. I urge all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated," he said.

He said communities play an essential role to ensure that the national campaign reaches every single child under the age of five.

He urged parents and caregivers to cooperate with the vaccinators who administer the polio vaccine by opening their doors to them.

If any children was missed from the vaccine between December 16 to 20, parents could request to receive it.

He said the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative had initiated Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline to assist the reporting of missed children during the national immunization campaign.

He asked the parents and caregivers to contact Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline at 1166 and register their concerns regarding the missed children.

He said polio was a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invaded the nervous system, and could cause paralysis or even death.

He added that while there was no cure for polio, vaccination was the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five was vaccinated, their protection against the virus was increased.

He said repeated immunizations had protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza assured that the vaccine was completely safe and it was essential to immunize the children to keep them protected against polio.

He added that for complete eradication of polio, it was of utmost importance that all children up to the age of five were administered with the polio drops.

He added that parents should fulfill their responsibility in this regard as Pakistan remained one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where poliovirus continues to circulate actively.

He said there was a strong national and international commitment to eradicate polio and it was a collective responsibility to ensure that all children were protected and vaccination was the only and best protection against the poliovirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

