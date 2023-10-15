3,953 FIRs,1,131 tickets issued for violating dengue SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) As many as 3,953 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 607 premises, issued tickets to 1,131 and a fine of Rs 73,26,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 1,855 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 738 in 2021, and 3,507 in 2022 during the period.

The health officer further stated that presently 126 patients were admitted to the district's hospitals, including 41 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,26 to the District Headquarters Hospital,47 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH)eight to Wah General Hospital, and two of each to Kalar Syeda and Taxila Hospitals.

Dr Sajjad informed that 1,774 patients were discharged after treatment while presently one patient was in critical condition.

During the last day's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 9,376 houses and larvae were detected at 331 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 64 spots while inspecting 3,316 places.