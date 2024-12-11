3,962 Dengue Cases Reported In ICT; No New Case Reported Last 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) No new dengue case was reported in Islamabad over the past 24 hours, due to the extensive anti-dengue measures implemented by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.
This was stated during a high-level meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon to review the dengue situation in the Federal Capital, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) who presented updates on the latest data and ongoing anti-dengue operations.
The meeting was told that a total of 3,962 dengue cases have been recorded in Islamabad this season.
However, due to effective strategy and measure taken by ICT administration, no new case was reported in the last 24 hours.
The DC expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that contributed to this milestone. "Alhamdulillah, not a single case of dengue has been reported in the last 24 hours," he said.
Memon emphasized that this achievement was made possible due to the coordinated efforts of various institutions and the active participation of the public.
DC said that anti-dengue operations would continue in the city as administration remains committed to preventing a resurgence of dengue.
