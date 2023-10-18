Open Menu

396th Annual Urs Celebrations Of Hazrat Shah Jamal Begin Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

396th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal begin tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The 396th annual three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal will begin here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir will inaugurate the

urs celebrations by laying traditional chadar on the grave of saint.

Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza, other officials and a large number of devotees will participate

on the occasion.

The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 133,000 for urs grant.

Local police and the department made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.

