397 arrested, 100,000 kites recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

The police claimed to have arrested 397 people on charge of violating kite-flying act and recovered more than 100,000 kites from their possession during last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 397 people on charge of violating kite-flying act and recovered more than 100,000 kites from their possession during last one month.

Police spokesman said on Monday that on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan, a vigorous campaign was launched against kite-flying in Faisalabad.

During this drive, the police took action against kite manufacturers, sellers and flyers and nabbed 397 people during last one month.

The police also recovered 101,974 kites, dozens of chemically-coated string rolls and other paraphernalia from their possession while further investigation is under progress.