397 Coronavirus Cases So Far Reported In RY Khan District

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

397 coronavirus cases so far reported in RY Khan district

As many as 397 coronavirus cases were reported so far from various parts of the district, of whom 17 died while 194 recovered

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 397 coronavirus cases were reported so far from various parts of the district, of whom 17 died while 194 recovered.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of district administration here on Friday.

Keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases, he said the number of beds in corona isolation wards Sheikh Zayed hospital was being increased while beds and other facilities in quarantine centres were being enhanced.

Regarding dengue virus, he said the performance of surveillance teams was being monitored on daily basis.

Regarding locusts issue, the DC said that 13 surveillance and anti-locuts teams in riverine areas and 19 Cholistan areas were present to cope with locusts attack.

He said the district had been divided into 23 agriculture zones, adding that a surveillance and combat team consisted of 25 individuals had been constituted which would decimate locusts with the help of modern spray machines.

