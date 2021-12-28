397 recruits complete 8 months training course at PNS Akram

The first passing out parade of Pakistan Marines in Gwadar was organized on Tuesday at PNS Akram Base, Pakistan Navy Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The first passing out parade of Pakistan Marines in Gwadar was organized on Tuesday at PNS Akram Base, Pakistan Navy Gwadar.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha was the special guest on the occasion.

Some, 397 recruits from all over the country including Balochistan completed 8 months training course and joined Pak Marine.

The Navy band tied the knot with military tunes and the youth performed a spectacular parade.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha inspected the passing out parade of Pak Marines and took salute.

The passing out parade was held for the first time at PNS Akram Base, Pakistan Navy Gwadar.

The event was attended by Pakistan Coast Navy's Low Coast Vice Admiral Iqbal Javed, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. Jamil Ahmed Baloch, DG, GDA Mujeeb Qambrani, Chairman Gwadar Port Naseer Kashani and former caretaker Minister Mir Naveed Kalmati and a large number of officers.