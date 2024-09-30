Open Menu

3,976 Arrested For Gambling, Online Betting

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

3,976 arrested for gambling, online betting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Lahore police claimed on Monday to have arrested 3,976 suspects involved in gambling as well as online betting activities besides recovered over Rs 156 million and registered 927 cases against the arrested individuals.

A spokesman for the Lahore Police said on Monday that the arrests included 1,305 suspects in the City Division, 859 in the Cantt area, 482 in Civil Lines, 340 in Sadr, 607 in Iqbal Town and 383 in Model Town Division.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that operations against both physical gambling dens and online betting platforms are ongoing. He instructed police officers to escalate their crackdown, conducting intelligence-based raids on gambling dens.

He also called for a tighter net around those involved in the online gambling business and urged the use of information technology to assist in the efforts to eradicate it.

The CCPO highlighted the importance of monitoring social media accounts and applications that promote online gambling, declaring a commitment to bringing those involved in these social evils to justice. He noted that gambling is a societal menace and advised parents to keep a close watch on their children. He encouraged citizens to support police efforts in establishing a crime-free community

