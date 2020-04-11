39,823 women get financial assistance under Ehsas Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 39,823 women got financial assistance of Rs 12000 each, under Ehsas Programme, in initial two days, across the district .

According to Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen, the amount of Rs 478 million had been disbursed among the women.

He inspected cash distribution at Government Girls College Muzaffargarh.

He said that a total of 21 centres had been established across the district.

At each centre, there were 10 to 12 cash tables, he stated. He directed staffers at cash counters to remain polite with the visiting women. The cash counters are opened from 9am to 7pm.