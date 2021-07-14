UrduPoint.com
398,560 PWDs Registered With NADRA: Senate Informed

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

398,560 PWDs registered with NADRA: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that 398,560 Persons with Disability (PWDs) have been registered with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Replying to questions in Senate, he said that the present government has taken various steps to east out CNIC issuance to PWDs including first time CNIC was issued free of cost with life time expiry.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that PWDs were also giving priority processing through queue jump and introduction of Man Pack /MRVs to process such persons at their doorsteps. He said that separate dedicated counter have been established at each NADRA centre and availability of wheel chairs and ramp at each centre.

