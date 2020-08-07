UrduPoint.com
399 Criminals Including 96 Drug Peddlers Arrested, 99 For Holding Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

399 criminals including 96 drug peddlers arrested, 99 for holding illegal weapons

Potohar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 399 criminals including 99 for holding illegal weapons, 96 drug peddlers and bootleggers during July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Potohar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 399 criminals including 99 for holding illegal weapons, 96 drug peddlers and bootleggers during July.

According to a police spokesman, Potohar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 99 persons and registered 99 cases against them for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered four Kalashnikov, five guns/rifles, 85 pistols, a revolver and two daggers from their possession during the period.

Potohar Division police also registered 96 cases against drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 96 accused besides seizing over 51 kg charras and 1123 liters liquor during last month.

A drunkard was also sent behind the bars.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers registered two FIRs and arrested 15 accused. Police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 58,860, 10 mobile phones, four motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Potohar Division Police also managed to net 60 shopkeepers for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued against COVID-19 and registered 29 cases.

The division police also launched a crackdown against kite flying ban violators and arrested nine besides registering nine FIRs. The police recovered 2656 kites and 22 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He said, Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested 13, A category criminals and 99, B category POs.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.

