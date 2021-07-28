399 more tested positive for Covid-19 in KP

The numbers of corona cases have reached to 142,799 as 399 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The numbers of corona cases have reached to 142,799 as 399 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to KP health authorities, there are 2677 active cases of corona in the province. The number of recoveries till date is 135,697 while the tally of recoveries is 81 in 24 hours.

Health officials said that corona claimed seven more deaths and the total number of mortalities due to corona so far was 4435. As many as 11,686 corona tests were conducted in 24 hours and the number of total tests conducted till date was 2,307,730.

The first dose of Sinopharm was administered to 12,947 people in a single day and the number of persons given first shot of Sinopharm till date is 678,627.

Similarly, 8477 persons were administered second dose of Sinopharm while 296,351 persons have been given second dose of the same brand of corona vaccine till date.

Likewise, 2009 persons were given first dose of Cansino vaccine in a single day leading the tally of persons received first dose to 197,969 till date.

First dose of Sinovac vaccine was given to 57,387 persons in a single day and the number of persons received first dose of Sinovac was 2,095,860.

As many as 23,413 persons got second dose of Sinovac and the total of persons received second dose till date is 330,877.

First dose of Astrazeneca was administered to 455 persons in a single day and the total number of person received first dose was 152,858. A total of 5040 persons were given second dose of Astrazeneca second dose and 12,962 second dose till date.

PakVac was given to 1334 people today and the total of persons given first dose so far is 45,124.

Pfizer was given to 46 persons and the tally of persons administered first dose of Pfizer till date was 3749. The second dose of Pfizer was given to 352 persons and the tally of persons given second dose till date so far was 652.

First dose of Moderna was given to 3021 persons in a single day and 101,180 persons received first dose dose till date. Eight persons were given second dose and the number of persons given second dose is 15 so far.