UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

399 Vehicles Impounded In Last Week For Violating Traffic Rules

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:10 PM

399 vehicles impounded in last week for violating traffic rules

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police has impounded 399 vehicles and imposed fine to their owners for violating traffic rules during last week.

Senior Superintendent Traffic Police, Wasim Ahmad Khalil Sunday said that campaign against violators of traffic rules would be continued and all those found flouting directives of traffic police would be dealt indiscriminately.

He urged people to follow traffic rules and said that their cooperation is needed to save precious lives and maintain smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said that reckless driving is a cause of major road mishaps and public should observe traffic rules and cooperate with police.

Meanwhile city police continuing its efforts to educate and aware people about corona virus distributed pamphlets among drivers on various entry and exits points of the city. Police also urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt needed precautionary measures to stop corona from further spreading.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

55 minutes ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

3 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.