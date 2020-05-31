399 vehicles impounded in last week for violating traffic rules

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police has impounded 399 vehicles and imposed fine to their owners for violating traffic rules during last week.

Senior Superintendent Traffic Police, Wasim Ahmad Khalil Sunday said that campaign against violators of traffic rules would be continued and all those found flouting directives of traffic police would be dealt indiscriminately.

He urged people to follow traffic rules and said that their cooperation is needed to save precious lives and maintain smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said that reckless driving is a cause of major road mishaps and public should observe traffic rules and cooperate with police.

Meanwhile city police continuing its efforts to educate and aware people about corona virus distributed pamphlets among drivers on various entry and exits points of the city. Police also urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt needed precautionary measures to stop corona from further spreading.