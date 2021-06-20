399,231 people vaccinated in KP so far: KP Health Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 399,231 people have been vaccinated in the province as per the information provided by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department.

Talking to APP, an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department said that corona vaccination is underway in the province and 581,057 people were given first dose of cyano form while 257,405 people were given second dose of cyano form.

Similarly, 657,049 people were given first dose of synovic vaccine, 63,320 people were given second dose of synovic vaccine and 1,999 people were also given cyano vaccine, he informed.

He disclosed that 144,338 people in the province were given the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, 507 people were given the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine while 2,380 people were given the first dose of Cynovic. He said 12 people were given the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.