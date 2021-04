39,927 senior citizens vaccinated

As many as 39,927 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 39,927 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Tuesday that vaccination process is continued at six vaccination centers, established in the district in double shift.