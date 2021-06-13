399,946 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 399,946 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 304,289 citizens had been given the first dose, while 59,669 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 22,821 health workers were also given first dose, while 13,167 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 34 vaccination centres were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 21,692 first doses and 14,461 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added.