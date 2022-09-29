39th Annual District Naat competition to be held on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The 39th Annual District Competition of Naat Khawani will be held on Saturday at the District Council Hall Abbottabad, in which the students from different Naat academies as well as public and private educational institutions, schools, colleges and universities of Abbottabad district will participate in four different categories.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Zarik Yar Khan Toro chaired a meeting of the management committee. It was attended by DEO education Department Muhammad Tanvir Awan, District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, Private Education Network Secretary Raja Qadeer Iqbal, Hazara Abasin Arts Council Abbottabad Tahir Munir Awan, Aftab Ahmed and Saifullah Abbasi.

The meeting also finalised the arrangements for the Naat competition.

The ADC said that organizing such competitions was part of their faith and to nurture the love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was their religious duty.

Each first position holder from the four categories would represent Abbottabad district in the provincial competition, which would be held at Radio Pakistan Peshawar on October 4.

Naat competitions would be held between four different categories, including boys and girls under the age of fifteen, men and women between the ages of fifteen and twenty five years.

He also appealed to the relevant institutions to fully cooperate and use all their resources to successfully conduct the competition.

District Youth Officer Talal Saleem has been officially assigned as the focal person of Naat competition.