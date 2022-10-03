39th Annual Naat competition concludes in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The 39th Annual District Naat Khwani Competition organized by the District Administration and Hazara Abbasin Arts Council concluded here on Monday.

For under 15 years of age male students Mujtaba Ahmed won the first position, Ayesha Noor for female students, Muhammad Farooq Javed for males, and Zainab Ali Napi in female secured first position and would represent Abbottabad in provincial level competition to be held in Peshawar.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC Zarik Yar Khan Toro and Ali Sher Khan District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, Head of the University of Swabi Department Dr. Tahsin and Secretary Private Schools Network Raja Qadeer Iqbal distributed the prizes amongst the successful students.

Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Saleem and Additional Acting Commissioner Zarik Yar Khan Toro while speaking on the occasion said that love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is the eternal part of our faith, and it is required that such gatherings and Naat contests should be organized as much as possible.

Zarik Yar Khan said that through Natt competition new generation can be aware of the Messenger and the Prophet's biography. At the end of the competition, trophies, certificates and cash prizes were distributed by the District Youth Office and assistant commissioner Abbottabad to the first position holders of Naat competition.

In the district's annual Naat competition was held at District Council Hall Abbottabad where Mujtaba Ahmed of Rose Valley Public school won first place, Hafiz Muzamal of Nawan Shahr School came second and Muhammad Naveed Ahmed, a student of Darul Uloom Mehria Abbottabad got the third position among children under 15 years of age.

In the same category, Ayesha Noor of Lighthouse School won the first position, followed by Alisha Bibi secured the second position and Ayman Zahid of Girls High School No.1 remained in the third position.

From 15 to 25 years of age Naat competition Muhammad Farooq Javed Commerce College Mandiyan got first, Ahmed Mahmood Qadri second and Hussain Ali Sati got the third position.

Zainab Ali of Government Girls High School Haveliyan won the first position, Abrash Hafeez got the second position and Nayab Bibi of Girls High School Malikpura got the third position in the women's category competition.

More than 150 students from various government, private schools, colleges, universities and madrasas participated in the district competition Naat Khawani participated.

On this occasion, Hazara Abbasin Arts Council Secretary Khalid Waheed Qureshi, Additional Secretary Aftab Ahmed in charge of Naat Department Tahir Munir Awan, Sardar Shakeel Ahmed, Saifullah Abbasi, Dildar Ahmed Sati, officers of the district administration were also present.