39th career management course officers visit commissioner’s office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A delegation comprising officers of the 39th mid-career management course, under training at the National Institute of Management, Lahore, visited the commissioner's office, here on Wednesday.

On behalf of Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi welcomed the officers and explained the historical, geographical and industrial aspects of the division.

He briefed the officers regarding Local Government, Land Revenue and agriculture sector, implementation of the price control mechanism, and public welfare schemes.

The officers were also informed about the future plans including repair and rehabilitation of Faisalabad Bypass Road, up-gradation of Surgical Emergency of Allied Hospital, constructed of park in place of the old vegetable market, Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover, up-gradation of Nishatabad- Gatwala road, repair and maintenance of Sargodha road, GTS chowk, urban beautification, wall paintings Plantation drive.

Special measures have also been taken for Chinese’s security.

The additional commissioner said that sports competitions among boys and girls at national level are being organised in educational institutions.

The delegation was also briefed on the performance of the urban transport system, IT University, parks, and water filtration plants.