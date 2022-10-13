UrduPoint.com

39th Human Rights Award Giving Ceremony To Be Held On Friday

October 13, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The 39th Human Rights award giving ceremony, to be organised by Human Rights Society of Pakistan, will be held at a local hotel on Friday.

Senator Dr.S M Zafar will preside over the ceremony. Awards will be given to four human rights activists including scholar Javaid Ahmad Ghamdi, politician Mir Hasil Bazinjo (late), Kashmiri activist Mishal Yaseen Malik and transgender Saima Butt.

