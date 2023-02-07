UrduPoint.com

39th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Maqbool Butt Shaheed To Observe On Feb 11

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

39th martyrdom anniversary of Maqbool Butt Shaheed to observe on Feb 11

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) : , Feb 07 (APP)::The 39th martyrdom anniversary of veteran leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement Muhammad Maqbool Butt shaheed will observe on February 11 – with the renewal of the pledge to continue his mission till the achievement of legitimate right of self-determination.

"Anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns at both sides of the Line of Control will be hallmark of the day to pay rich tributes to shaheed Maqbool Butt who was put to gallows by India this day in New Delhi's Tihar Jail in 1984 for demanding the right of self-determination.

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, a complete strike followed by rallies, seminars, conferences and processions will be the hallmark of the martyrdom day of one of the pioneer leaders of the Kashmir freedom struggle, according to Muhammad Azeem Dutt Advocate, front~line leader of Jammu & Kashmir Plebiscite Front.

"Besides, memorandums containing Kashmiris long-standing persistent demand of the early resolution of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions, will be handed over to the nearest UN observers missions in the IIOJK (occupied Jammu Kashmir) and Azad Jammu Kashmir", Dutt told this APP Correspondent on Tuesday while highlighting the capacious program of observance of the martyrdom anniversary at either side of the line of control and rest of the world.

