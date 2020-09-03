UrduPoint.com
39th Meeting Of BoD Of BWMC Approves One Month Salary For Workers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:38 PM

39th meeting of BoD of BWMC approves one month salary for workers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The 39th meeting of the Board of Directors of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company on Thursday approved one month bonus salary for employees for performing duties at Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision was made by Chairman BWMC Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

The meeting also approved payment of one month salary to sanitary workers as a bonus for their outstanding performance during Eid-ul-Azha.

The board also approved an agreement between BWMC and the administration of Ahamdpur East under which BWMC will manage the solid waste of Ahmadpur East.

Chairman BWMC Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial appreciated the performance of BWMC workers and said that hardworking employees are assets of an institution.

He said that the efforts of sanitary workers in keeping the city clean must be commemorated.

