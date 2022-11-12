UrduPoint.com

39th Men's And 3rd Women's National Boxing Championship To Be Held In Quetta

Published November 12, 2022

39th Men's and 3rd Women's National Boxing Championship to be held in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Under the aegis of Balochistan sports and Youth Affairs Department and Balochistan Boxing Association 39th Men's and 3rd Women's National Championship is going to be held in Quetta from November 24 to 29, 2022.

"More than three hundred men and women athletes and officials from various departments including Pakistan Army, WAPDA Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Police will participate in the first Boxing National Championship to be held in Balochistan," a handout issued here said.

All the championship matches will be held at PSB Hall Ayub Sports Complex.

The teams will arrive in Quetta on November 23 while the closing ceremony will be held on November 29.

The handout further noted that the players will be provided with the best residential transportation and other facilities during the championship.

It merits mentioning here that the National Boxing Championship is going to be organized for the first time in Balochistan. It is hoped that this National Boxing Championship will be a milestone in Balochistan and Pakistan.

