39th National Assembly Session On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:26 PM

39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

The National Assembly will meet on December 22 (Wednesday) at 04:00 pm and likely to consider 33-point agenda appearing for `Orders of the Day'

It would be 39th session of the Assembly.

The agenda available on the website of the National Assembly for December 22 mainly includes question hour, two calling attention notices, six resolutions seeking extension of as many ordinances, introduction of three governments bill and laying of an Ordinance, presentation of five reports of standing committees, two government bills for passage, four statutory reports and a motion of thanks.

