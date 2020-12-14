UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3CEs, 5SEs Of PESCO Get Move-over

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

3CEs, 5SEs of PESCO get move-over

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The newly promoted three Chief Engineers and five Superintendent Engineers of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday assumed their charge and started work on new assignments.

According to a press release issued here, Mian Delawar Shah has been posted as Chief Engineer Development PMU PESCO Headquarters, Sher Dad Khan has been posted as Chief Engineer O&M Distribution, while Javed Iqbal has been posted as Chief Engineer S&I PESCO Headquarters.

The five promoted SEs included Faisal Sharif Peshawar Circle, Aurangzeb Khan Manager Disposal PESCO Headquarters, Zubair Akhtar as Manager GSO Circle Peshawar, Nadeem Sadiq Malik as SE Hazara-II Circle Mansehra and Raja Abdul Shakoor as Project Director GSC Peshawar.

PESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan congratulated newly promoted officers and hoped that they would utilize their energies in the best interest of the company.

