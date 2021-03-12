3D skill lab to be inaugurated at cardiac center of BVH tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :3D Skill Lab equipped with all the latest facilities will be inaugurated at the Cardiac Center of Bahawal Victoria Hospital tomorrow.

One of its kind State-of-the-Art lab would help in better diagnosis and treatment of heart patients.

The inauguration of the lab would be followed by a two-day conference on Heart-related diseases.

Renowned cardiologists, Vice-Chancellors of Medical Universities and other doctors would attend the inauguration ceremony and two-day conference.