3D street art competition held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A 3D street art competition titled 'Colours of Pakistan ' was held here on Monday.

Sialkot based Pakistan's first ever 3D street art painter Ahmed Raza hosted the event.

He said that 75 teams of students from different colleges and universities participated in the competition enthusiastically.

They made paintings on walls of two local colleges where a group of artists demonstrated their skills and talent in the 3D street arts competition.

A large number of visitors evinced keen interest in the paintings.