3G, 4G services available to 78% population: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Nadeem Abbass on Friday informed the National Assembly that 3g and 4g services were available to 78 per cent population of the country.

Responding to questions during question hour, he said that the government was in the process of consultation with stakeholders for assessing the 5G technology launch in the country.

He further said that as per GMSA, 49 per cent of the world's total population did not have mobile internet. Furthermore, 3.4 billion people were not using mobile internet, despite living in areas with mobile broadband coverage. At present, he said, only 17 per cent population had coverage of 5G.

He said the government was now in the process of consultation for assessing the 5G technology launch in the country.

He said that PTA had renewed operation licenses in 2021-22 for Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan with the following obligatory measures for network expansion and Quality of Service (QoS) improvement.

To keep AJK and GB's telecom sector at par with recent development in Pakistan, PTA conducted the first-ever spectrum auction in AJK and GB in 2012. This spectrum auction paved the way for the provision of high-speed mobile broadband and better voice services for the people of AJK-GB.