3k New Vacancies Created For Balochistan Youth:spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson for provincial government, has said that 3000 new vacancies were being created in different provincial departments to provide employment to unemployed youth of the province, adding that most of the ongoing development projects being executed in Balochistan were near to its completion.

These views were expressed by her while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Thursday. Terming the budget presented by the incumbent provincial government for the fiscal year 2022-2023 as people's friendly, she said that it was for the first time in the history of the province to take into confidence the opposition before presenting budget, adding that the incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was striving to provide maximum relief to the people of the province, adding that one point agenda of treasury as well as opposition benches of the province was the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

She remarked that 3000 new vacancies were being created in different provincial departments to provide employment to unemployed youth of the province.

