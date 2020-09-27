UrduPoint.com
3kg Drugs Recovered During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kg of drugs from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The police were conducting operations against drug dealers, aand during course of action, R.

A Bazzar police along with its team arrested 2 drug dealers namely Mohsin Raza and Sohail Ahmed and recovered more than 2 kgs drugs from their custody.

Similarly, New Townc police arrested a drug dealer identified as Muhammad Shah Zeb and recovered 1.1 kg drug from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

