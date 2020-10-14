3kg drugs recovered during raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered more than 3 kg of drugs from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Gujjar Khan police along with its team arrested drug pusher Bakhat Munir and recovered 1.3kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Race Course police arrested drug dealer Asif Masih and recovered 1.

6 kg drug from him. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in such illegal activity and playing with the lives of youngsters.