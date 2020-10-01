3kg hashish 400gm ice recovered, two arrested

City police Thursday foiled bids of narcotics smuggling and recovered three kilogram hashish and 400 gram ice drug from two bikers on Garhi Qamar Din Bridge near Ring Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :City police Thursday foiled bids of narcotics smuggling and recovered three kilogram hashish and 400 gram ice drug from two bikers on Garhi Qamar Din Bridge near Ring Road.

Acting on a tip off, an attempt would be made to smuggle contraband to down country, SP City Waqar Azeem Kharl directed police jawans to tighten security measures on entry and exit points of the city.

During checking of vehicles on Ring Road, police recovered 3Kg hashish and 400gm ice-drug that was hidden in secret compartments of bikes.

Both the smugglers were arrested by police on the spot that confessed their crime. The arrested were identified as Amjad, a resident of Shah Kas Peshawar and Kamran of Rawalpindi.

The cases have been registered and investigation is underway.