UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3kg Heroine Seized, Gang Busted

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

3kg heroine seized, gang busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Police Station Qureshi Chowk claimed to have arrested three drugs peddlers and seized three kilogram heroine from their possession Wednesday.

According to SHO Zahid Mahmood Leghari raids were conducted simultaneously at different places of the district.

Notorious drugs peddlers including Iqbal, Alamgir and Zaheer Shah were nabbed on the spot. The recovered drugs being described as of international quality, have cost of seven million rupees.

DPO Nadeem Abbas announced Rs. 10,000 cash prize with appreciation certificate for the police team which held successful operation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Alamgir From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.