3kg heroine seized, gang busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Police Station Qureshi Chowk claimed to have arrested three drugs peddlers and seized three kilogram heroine from their possession Wednesday.

According to SHO Zahid Mahmood Leghari raids were conducted simultaneously at different places of the district.

Notorious drugs peddlers including Iqbal, Alamgir and Zaheer Shah were nabbed on the spot. The recovered drugs being described as of international quality, have cost of seven million rupees.

DPO Nadeem Abbas announced Rs. 10,000 cash prize with appreciation certificate for the police team which held successful operation.