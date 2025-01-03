Open Menu

3kg Ice Seized, Drug Supplier Arrested In Khyber

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 12:50 PM

3kg ice seized, drug supplier arrested in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) In line with the ongoing anti-drug campaign directed by District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the Landi Kotal police conducted a successful operation and managed to arrest a drug pusher.

Acting on a tip-off, SHO Landi Kotal Adnan Afridi, along with ASI Bahar Gul and other officers, set up a special checkpoint on bypass road.

During a search, they seized 3 kilograms of ice from the possession of the suspect, Shan Ali, son of Sher Ali.

The arrested individual has been transferred to the police station for further investigation.

