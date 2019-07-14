3)Prime Minister Imran Khan issued orders for the formation of a commission in the Reko Diq case.

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan issued orders for the formation of a commission in the Reko Diq case.According to reports PM Pakistan Imran Khan has directed formation of a commission to investigate into the reasons as to how Pakistan has been fined in this case; who were responsible for making the country suffer such a loss.

It Is pertinent to mention that International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") has fined Pakistan 5.9 billion $