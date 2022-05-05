3rd Annual conference on "evidence based medicine" to begin on Friday (6 May)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :The 3-day 3rd Annual conference on "evidence based medicine" would start on 6 May here at local hotel.

The conference is being organized by Pakistan society of internal medicine (PSIM) which would end on 8 May, Dr Javed Aslam.

Professor medicine and physician, a representative of PSIM, said this while addressing the press conference here at KPC on Thursday.

Aim of organizing conference to present new research on medicine, he added.

More than 92 sessions would be held and no session would be repeated, he uttered.

He urged the media to play role in creating awareness about evidence based medicine.

Other representative of PSIM also spoke on the occasion.