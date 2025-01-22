3rd annual 'Gandhara Citrus Festival' 2025 to celebrate culture, agriculture, sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Gandhara Resource Center on Wednesday expressed deep gratitude to its sponsors for their unwavering commitment to fostering community empowerment, sustainability, and innovation.

With the support of key sponsors such as UPhone/PTCL, Green Tourism, Agriculture Tourism, ACM Group of Companies, and Heavy Industries Taxila, the festival is poised to offer a unique blend of cultural festivities, sustainable development discussions, and agricultural innovation.

The stage is set for the 3rd Annual Gandhara Citrus Festival 2025, a flagship event by the Gandhara Resource Centre Pakistan, under the Centre for Culture and Development (C2D).

“The support of our sponsors is instrumental in transforming our vision into reality. Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment reflects their commitment to driving meaningful change,” a representative from C2D told APP.

Scheduled for January 26, 2025, the festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of the Gandhara region's rich cultural heritage and agricultural wealth, with a special spotlight on its world-famous citrus fruits.

Over the years, the Gandhara Citrus Festival has become a signature event, bridging the gap between the region's agricultural richness and its historical legacy.

It offers a platform to promote sustainable agricultural practices, eco-friendly tourism, and community-driven development.

This year’s festival will feature an exciting array of activities, including, Exhibitions showcasing diverse local citrus varieties, Interactive workshops and discussions on sustainable farming. Cultural performances celebrating the traditions of Gandhara, Networking opportunities for farmers, businesses, and investors.

The festival serves as a beacon of hope for local farmers, connecting them with national and international stakeholders to explore avenues for growth and collaboration.

It also underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing the region's modern challenges while preserving its ancient heritage.

With only days to go, anticipation is building across the community, and the Gandhara Resource Center is calling on individuals, businesses, and organizations to join hands in celebrating the Gandhara region’s cultural, historical, and agricultural legacy.

For more information about the festival or to get involved, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the Gandhara Resource Center.

Together, they aim to promote environmental sustainability, cultural preservation, and the empowerment of local communities.