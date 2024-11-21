“3rd Bariatric Live Surgery Workshop” held at LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The “3rd Bariatric Live Surgery Workshop” was arranged at Minimal Surgical Care Centre, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Thursday.

According to the Additional Registrar of LUMHS Dr Saroop Bhataia, addressing at the Inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the Bariatric surgery is not for everyone who is severely overweight.

The individual may need to meet certain medical guidelines to qualify for weight loss surgery. The patient likely will have an extensive screening process to see if he or she qualifies. He said that one also must be willing to make permanent changes to lead a healthier lifestyle.

The Chief Organizer of the live workshop Prof Dr Amir Iqbal Memon expressed that Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise have not worked or when the patient has serious health complications because of weight.

He added that while bariatric surgery can offer many benefits, all forms of weight-loss surgery are major procedures that can pose risks and side effects. Also, one must make permanent healthy changes to diet and get regular exercise to help ensure the long term success of bariatric surgery.

Dr Tanveer Raazi Ahmeed, consultant Laparoscopic General Surgeon from Karachi expressed that the goal of these operations is to modify the stomach and intestines to treat obesity and related diseases.

The operations may make the stomach smaller and also bypass a portion of the intestine. This results in less food intake and changes how the body absorbs food for energy resulting in decreased hunger and increased fullness. These procedures improve the body’s ability to achieve a healthy weight.

Dr Ghulam Murtuza, Consultant Laparoscopic General Surgeon from Patel Hospital Karachi expressed that sometimes despite efforts of workout and dieting a lot of people find it hard to lose weight. Bariatric surgery helps in curtailing the extra fat by decreased oral intake and in some cases reduced absorption, paving way for weight loss. He further added that Bariatric surgery can help lose weight and improve outlook.

A large number of postgraduate students, faculty members observed the two live surgeries, performed during the workshop, for the advancement of their knowledge.