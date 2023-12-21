3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards 2024 seeks nominations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards, in partnership with the Youth Affairs and Bint-e-Hawa Forum, is thrilled to announce the commencement of nominations for the third Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards 2024.

Female entrepreneurs, social workers, doctors, education, sportswomen, science and technology, art and designing, performing arts, media and journalists, healthcare professionals can send their nominations by January 31, 2024.

The prestigious event aims to honor and recognize the remarkable achievements of women across Pakistan and inspire future generations of women to pursue excellence and create a positive impact on society.

Alamzeb, a representative of the Bint-e-Hawa Forum, expressed his optimism for the upcoming awards, stating, "We are excited to launch the 3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards and look forward to receiving nominations from talented and inspiring women across Pakistan."

Interested candidates can submit their nominations through the official website of the Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards at www.bintehawaawards.com.