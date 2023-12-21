Open Menu

3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards 2024 Seeks Nominations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards 2024 seeks nominations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards, in partnership with the Youth Affairs and Bint-e-Hawa Forum, is thrilled to announce the commencement of nominations for the third Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards 2024.

Female entrepreneurs, social workers, doctors, education, sportswomen, science and technology, art and designing, performing arts, media and journalists, healthcare professionals can send their nominations by January 31, 2024.

The prestigious event aims to honor and recognize the remarkable achievements of women across Pakistan and inspire future generations of women to pursue excellence and create a positive impact on society.

Alamzeb, a representative of the Bint-e-Hawa Forum, expressed his optimism for the upcoming awards, stating, "We are excited to launch the 3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards and look forward to receiving nominations from talented and inspiring women across Pakistan."

Interested candidates can submit their nominations through the official website of the Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards at www.bintehawaawards.com.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education January Women Media Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for ..

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

31 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

42 minutes ago
 PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

2 hours ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

4 hours ago
Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

5 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

5 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan