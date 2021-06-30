3rd consultative meeting for 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' manual held at Islamia University

The third consultative meeting of experts for the preparation of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' training manuals was held here at the Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The third consultative meeting of experts for the preparation of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' training manuals was held here at the Islamia University .

The meeting was organized by the Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University Islamabad in collaboration with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Engr. Athar Mahboob. Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Prof. Dr Masoom Yasinzai participated in the meeting via zoom. Director General Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University Islamabad Prof. Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq conducted the meeting whereas, Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof.

Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani, Chairman Department of Islamic Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Prof. Dr Abdul Qudoos Suhaib, Chairman Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Musavir Hussain Bukhari and other senior faculty members, policymakers, religious leaders and members of the civil society attended the meeting.

Planning for organizing various activities of Paigham-e-Pakistan in the Bahawalpur region was finalized. The content of the Paigham-e Pakistan manuals was also shared with the participants of the meeting.